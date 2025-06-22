OK, it's officially summer and that means it's officially watermelon time. There's really nothing more satisfying on a hot summer day than a good, ripe bite of watermelon.

When I was a child growing up in Burien, I remember we used to have the occasional hot summer day, and the watermelon would come out of the refrigerator. It was wonderful and us kids would have Watermelon seed spitting contests.

One thing I could never figure out is why my dad used to put salt on his watermelon. It made no sense to me; he never explained it to me. It must be because he was from Michigan. (Is that a thing people do in Michigan?)

In the course of my life, I've been lucky and unlucky selecting watermelons. I remember mom and dad said, "Well you thump on it and if it makes the right sound then you buy it.” That method has not consistently worked for me, so I did a little rooting around on the Internet and this is what I found out.

According to msn.com,

‘Most of the methods feel more like art than science. I've heard you're supposed to pick ones that smell sweet. Maybe my nose isn't sensitive enough, or maybe it's something about the air in a supermarket, but all uncut watermelons tend to smell more or less the same. This method does work for cantaloupe and honeydew, though, because their skin is thinner.’

Here are some ideas I found for selecting a watermelon.

First off, this is one I'd never heard of, the two finger rule.

Here’s how it works, you take your hand, you place it on the watermelon with two fingers, and if the dark stripe on the watermelon is wider than your two fingers, then it’s probably ripe.

How about this one

Round watermelons are sweeter and less watery. I don't know, to me, that sounds just too simple. (I guess I'll have to try it out.)

Look at the “field spots” on your watermelon when you choose it. If it's a darker, yellower color, that means More flavor. (I've heard that one before.)

Shinier watermelons are less ripe. Choose the dull, darker ones.

So, one final thing to think about, if one of these methods is good, maybe all of them combined are even better. The next time you're shopping for a watermelon, use all of these ideas to help you make your choice.

I'm going to try That this weekend.

