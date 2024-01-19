Ephrata Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In Domestic Shooting

A Grant County woman is recovering after police say she was shot during a domestic dispute at her residence in Ephrata on Thursday morning.

The Ephrata Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 10 block of F Street Southwest at around 8:15 a.m. after the 21-year-old woman reportedly showed up at a neighbor's house bleeding from the abdomen and called for help.

When police tried to contact the suspect, 31-year-old Tomas Miguel Lopez of Ephrata, he barricaded himself inside the residence and staged a standoff with officers.

The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team was called to the scene and deployed an armored vehicle in front of the residence, and Lopez eventually surrendered without incident after approximately 40 minutes.

He was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and malicious mischief.

The woman was initially taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata and subsequently transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake before being released.

The victim's name and her relationship to Lopez have not been released to the media.