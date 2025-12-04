Holiday lights are going up all over the Wenatchee Valley and there's great areas for you to drive through to see these wonderful displays. First Choice Restoration and one- Tom Plumbers are sponsoring “Light Up Wenatchee”, Residents of the Wenatchee Valley are invited to submit photos of their holiday light displays and possibly win cash.

But if you're feeling like you need a longer road trip and bigger displays of holiday lights, then Seattle is your destination.

Seattle boasts more than six areas that you might want to check out this winter season.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘If there’s one thing that might motivate you to venture out into the dark winter night, let it be the shine of sparkling holiday lights. Dozens of light displays are popping up around the Seattle area, from elaborately decked-out homes to a milelong nature walk. To get in the festive spirit, try one of these six holiday light itineraries.’

In downtown Seattle,

Spend some time in downtown Seattle at the Westlake Mall and also look at the displays on the Seattle waterfront.

There are some great opportunities in West Seattle.

Once the sun starts to go down, there's plenty of opportunities to see free lighting displays. One special mention is located at 4040 47th Ave. S.W. Locals call it the 4040 House. The Christmas light show starts December 14th and runs through January 1st.

Check out the floating light displays.

The Spirit of Seattle, Argosy Cruises Christmas ship will be decked out in holiday lights and offering a 1 1/2-hour cruise with live music, snacks, and a tour of waterfront communities around Puget Sound. Keep in mind that this is not free. Cruises will sail at various times through December 23rd, and the cost $54-$76 per adult, $40-$76 per child 4-12, free for children 3 and younger.

Lots of lights to view in North Seattle.

Seattle Parks and Recreation offer the “Pathway of lights” around Green Lake.

The Tacoma Zoo and Aquarium.

A must see is “Zoolights” at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium. Over 1.5 million lights illuminate the area while most of the animals are asleep. You can take a walk and see the sights. Be sure to check out the zoo website for days and times.

Bellevue is waiting for you.

In Bellevue you can go ice skating and then watch the free nightly parade at 7:00 PM on Snowflake Lane on Bellevue Way from Northeast Fourth Street to Northeast Eighth Street With dancers, drummers, and a lot of fun.

Back home in Wenatchee.

Anyone of these areas is worthy of your attention and is guaranteed to help you get into the holiday spirit.

Don't forget to cruise around the Wenatchee Valley to check out the Holiday lights on display. “Light Up Wenatchee” Sponsored by First Choice Restoration, One-Tom Plumber and Town Square Media. Get those lights up and submit your pictures soon.

