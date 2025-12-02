The city of Wenatchee has closed on the sale of the historic fire station building across from City Hall, where the developers plan to open a restaurant.

After several permitting delays, Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier says the building was sold for $540,000 to Dime Food Services, which has operated successful restaurants in the Seattle area.

Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier says the company is owned by Cashmere natives Ian and David Nichols. The latter is a James Beard Award-nominated chef.

The establishment will be called "The Brigade," tying into the firehouse legacy, with the dining and kitchen area located on the main floor where fire trucks were once parked.

The former firehouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been vacant since 2020. The historic building designation will limit modifications to only the interior of the 96-year-old brick structure.

Poirier told KPQ News that interior demolition work should begin in January and remodeling by August 2026. The restaurant will likely open by October of 2027