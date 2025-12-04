Denny’s says it will close about 150 underperforming restaurants by the end of 2025 as part of a major restructuring effort aimed at stabilizing the brand and improving long-term performance.

The company hasn’t released a list of which locations will shut down, but says the closures are designed to “optimize the franchise system” and focus resources on stronger markets.

Denny’s planned the closures before a November 2025 buyout in which a consortium of private-equity firms and franchisees acquired the company, taking it private. Executives say the ownership change is intended to provide the financial flexibility needed for a long-term turnaround.

All closures are expected to be completed by the end of next year, and the company says more information about affected locations will be released later.

Denny’s closed 88 locations in 2024, and planned to close between 70 and 90 restaurants this year. There will still be more than 1,300 locations nationwide.

