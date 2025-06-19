One of the highlights of music festivals in Eastern Washington is always the Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival. The event occurs on the third weekend of July every year, this being the 38th year.

From humble beginnings, this event now has become a premier event not just in Eastern Washington, but in all of Washington State.

According to winthropbluesfestival.com,

‘Our vision is to offer audiences, musicians, volunteers, and staff a profound and unique experience of diverse world-class music, community, and natural beauty; and for the Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival and the Winthrop Music Association to be vital partners in creating and sustaining a vibrant cultural and economic ecosystem in the Methow Valley.’

The music committee for Winthrop seems to top themselves every year but this year is Especially great. Also, this year there will be music from the main stage on Friday as well as music from the beer tent after the mainstage shuts down.

If you look at the schedule on the Winthrop Rhythm and Blues website. You'll see the lineup for each day, but it does not give start times for any of the acts and the order that you see in the lineup on the website is not necessarily the order that they will play in.

Let's check out the lineup.

Friday July 18, 2025

CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band

CJ Chenier always brings a party. Specifically, a zydeco party, and as he likes to sing, a zydeco party never stops.



The Heavy Heavy

Ben Rice & the PDX Hustle

I've been hearing Ben Rice play for years and he gets better every single year. He's a stunning guitar player; a great singer and he puts on a hell of a show.

Methow Juke Joint Allstar Jam

When the music wraps up on the mainstage every night. Everybody moves to the beer tent where the Methow Juke Joint All Stars jam, and you'll always see somebody from the main stage showing up to jam with them each night.

Saturday July 19, 2025

Samantha Fish

I haven't ever had the joy of seeing Samantha Fish perform live, but I'll tell you what, you just Google her and check out those videos. She is a monster player and singer.



Luke Winslow-King + Roberto Luti

Lachy Doley

Robert Randolph



I have had the opportunity to see Robert Randolph perform live as well as checking out some of his videos. No matter who he's playing with, the energy never stops. He got his start playing music in church and it shows.



Ben Rice & the PDX Hustle

Sugaray Rayford

I've had a chance to hear Sugar Ray Rayford play a couple of times, and it's this great combination of soul and Blues that makes him so special on stage.



Caitlin Krisko & the Broadcast

Joel Astley

Methow Juke Joint Allstar Jam



Sunday July 20, 2025

Too Slim & the Taildraggers

I've known 2 Slim Langford for decades. He always brings the energy on stage. He always wants to play longer than he's allowed to, and sometimes they let him play.



Diggin Dirt

Angelique Francis

I've never had the opportunity to hear Angelique Francis live but if you check out the videos, you know she's Put on a great show. She has a wonderful vibe, and she's ready to bring that down and dirty Blues.



Luke Winslow-King + Roberto Luti

Joel Astley

Tab Benoit

I've known Tab Benoit for a long time, ever since his “Nice and Warm” album came out and he played at McGlinn's on Orondo St. in Wenatchee. He was humble, joyful, and brought the Blues. You are in for a treat.

You still have plenty of time to get tickets for the Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival, but one thing you do need to keep in mind is lodging. Motel rooms sell out fast. It is possible to rent a home and partner up with some friends, that's cost effective. And the other thing you can do is camp. camping available on the grounds.

If you are looking for something to do on the third weekend in July. You need to think about checking out the Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival. At the Blues Ranch on the Methow River.

Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival – The Best Little Festival



