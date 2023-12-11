What is it that makes a business or an entire town a tourist trap? You tell me. I don't know.

according to bing.com,

“A tourist trap is an establishment or group of establishments that has been created or repurposed with the aim of attracting tourists and their money. Tourist traps will typically provide services, entertainment, food, souvenirs, and other products for tourists to purchase. The term “tourist trap” often carries a negative connotation, implying that the establishment is overpriced or of low quality. However, it is important to note that not all tourist traps are bad. Many popular tourist destinations have become tourist traps because they offer unique experiences that are worth the visit.”

So, a business can be a tourist trap. A group of businesses can be a tourist trap. Even an entire town can be a tourist trap by definition. But what is the worst tourist trap in Washington state? That's the question.

Now get this. According to bestlifeonline.com. Washington: Starbucks, And not just any old Starbucks.

“Sorry Starbucks, your original location is a tourist trap. Unless you are a diehard mermaid coffee fan, the original 1971 coffee shop location in Pike Place Market in Seattle is touristy to the max. Sure, it's the first location and that's cool, though it's also often crowded. Past visitors have said on Yelp that it's not really worth the line.”

I'm not a coffee drinker, but if I was a coffee drinker, I think Starbucks would be on my list of places to go. I have several coworkers where I work but can't live without a visit to Starbucks. (OK. Maybe two or three visits.) You must admit, there's a lot of history in that original location.

There are a few places that truly are tourist traps in Washington state.

Reptile Zoo Monroe, Washington

I have driven past this place so many times and I never stop because I figure, unless I'm a herpetologist, I just don't care. now they do have one Really unusual reptile. It's an albino alligator. Even with that, unless I had little kids in the car i wouldn't stop.

Yard Birds Mall Chehalis,

If you've ever made the trip to Portland OR on the I-5 corridor, you have seen the signs, Oh so many signs. Even when I've spent time in Chehalis and it's not been often lately, I would not think to stop there.

Washington's Largest Frying Pan Long Beach, Washington

i was just talking to a coworker this morning who had been to long beach and i asked him if he saw Washington State's largest frying pan. He looked at me with a quizzical look in his eye and said, no.

Ye Olde Curiosity Shop Seattle, Washington

I must admit that I love this place, When I was a kid, when we were traveling by ferry. If the wait for the ferry was 30 or 40 minutes all us kids would jump out of the car and go down to the Ye Old Curiosity Shop, it was only two city blocks away.

It had creepy stuff to look at and goofy stuff to buy. I purchased my first deck of marked cards at Ye Old Curiosity Shop.

I personally think that something being or not being a tourist trap is really in the eye of the beholder.