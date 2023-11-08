I know what you are thinking, "How is the world would thanksgiving be ""the Worst?"" Well, let me give you some examples.

10 Reasons Why Thanksgiving is actually The Worst.

1. Traveling

Let's be honest here. Traveling during the holiday looks nothing like the above picture. It's crazy, hectic and chaos until you finally get to where you are going. It's simply "The Worst."

2. Family Time

I said it. Family Time. Sure, it's great to see family and get together again over a nice meal but let's be real here. They are using up the toilet paper that you built up during covid days, they use up all the hot water taking showers and heaven forbid they got a hotel for their stay and have to room with you. I'm just saying.

3. Cooking Times

You have to time everything just right so that all can be served warm. Don't cook that green bean casserole until right before serving.

4. Price of Turkeys

Gobble Gobble, more like Gobble up all the money left in my wallet. Maybe we should just get hams, oh those are pricey too? Awesome...

5. Wake up early to Prep food

As if they Turkey taking half your money wasn't bad enough, now you have to get up super early to start baking the dang thing. Rotisserie chicken anyone?

6. Hours of Cooking for 10 mins of eating.

All that cooking, prepping, waking up early, timing things just right, all to be able to sit down for 10mins to eat, then sit back needing to pop a button on your jeans.

7. You can't Nap cause, Guests.

All I want to do after eating Thanksgiving dinner is nap. But you can't if there's people over cause, "that's rude." Well sorry Uncle Larry, this girl is tired and your visiting my house, so deal.

8. Ending up with No Leftovers.

Good lord have mercy, I travel for thanksgiving and head up the Methow here in WA, I end up with no leftovers. They stay at my moms house and I leave wishing I had a cold turkey sammich for the black friday.

9. Not enough room for Pie.

I mean you may have a tiny biit of room for pie, but not as big of a slice as you had hope for.

10. Cleaning!

You have to clean before the guests come, clean as you cook in the kitchen, clean up after food, heck you even clean up after desert. Heaven, forbid you run out of dish soap!

Am I salty? Sure, you could see it as such but in reality, I absolutely love Thanksgiving and all the craziness that comes with it. Doesn't sound like it with the above comments, but I just had to say what you were thinking :). Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!

