10 Items You Surprisingly Can’t Return To WA Walmart Stores
Walmart has a strict no-return policy on several items, many of which you may have purchased recently.
Walmart and many other stores will see a flood of returns in the coming days after Christmas.
As consumers, we are responsible for knowing the terms of purchase. Although it may not be easy to understand all of them, it's our responsibility nonetheless.
Here are the ten items that Walmart stores in Washington won't accept.
Prescription Medication
Prescription drugs are specialized with unique dosages for the individual and diagnosis.
Diabetic Supplies
Returned items are a health hazard.
Breast Pumps
Items are very personal, so all sales are final.
Gift Cards
Thieves may make off with many gift cards and happily accept cash rather than shopping for items.
Gas-Powered Engines
Items not accepted: Go-cart, side-by-side, gas-powered scooter, or ATV. However, lawnmowers and trimmers can be returned with the condition of draining the gas.
Guns and Ammo
Firearms, including BB guns and airsoft guns. Also, not all types of ammunition can be returned.
Medical Equipment
Medical supplies are sensitive equipment.
Test Kits
Most test kits require bodily fluid to get results.
Trading Cards
The value of the card diminishes once the package has been opened.
Used Tires
Need to get any money from your used tires? Try a locally owned shop.
Luxury Items
Walmart considers watches and jewelry above $300 luxury and must be returned within 14 days. A similar policy applies to most electronics.
