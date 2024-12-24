10 Items You Surprisingly Can’t Return To WA Walmart Stores

Walmart has a strict no-return policy on several items, many of which you may have purchased recently.

10 Items You Surprisingly Can't Return To Washington Walmart Stores

Walmart and many other stores will see a flood of returns in the coming days after Christmas.

As consumers, we are responsible for knowing the terms of purchase. Although it may not be easy to understand all of them, it's our responsibility nonetheless.

Walmart Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings, Beating Expectations Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Here are the ten items that Walmart stores in Washington won't accept.

Prescription Medication

Prescription drugs are specialized with unique dosages for the individual and diagnosis.

Diabetic Supplies

Returned items are a health hazard.

Breast Pumps

Items are very personal, so all sales are final.

Gift Cards

Thieves may make off with many gift cards and happily accept cash rather than shopping for items.

Instacart Prepares For Initial Public Offering Getty Images loading...

Gas-Powered Engines

Items not accepted: Go-cart, side-by-side, gas-powered scooter, or ATV. However, lawnmowers and trimmers can be returned with the condition of draining the gas.

Guns and Ammo

Firearms, including BB guns and airsoft guns. Also, not all types of ammunition can be returned.

Medical Equipment

Medical supplies are sensitive equipment.

Test Kits

Most test kits require bodily fluid to get results.

Trading Cards

The value of the card diminishes once the package has been opened.

Annual E3 Gaming Industry Conference Held In Los Angeles Getty Images loading...

Used Tires

Need to get any money from your used tires? Try a locally owned shop.

Luxury Items

Walmart considers watches and jewelry above $300 luxury and must be returned within 14 days. A similar policy applies to most electronics.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker