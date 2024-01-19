Making A Difference Through Dance: 2024 Dancing With The Wenatchee Stars
The 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars is headed to the Numerica PAC, this weekend, how exciting! Are you going?
Saturday, January 20th, 2024 at the Numerica PAC
If you haven't heard, we have a few well-known names in the Wenatchee Valley that will be competing this weekend (1/20/24).
What exactly are these "dancers" competing for?
"Each contestant is also competing for a nonprofit or charity of their choice. The contestant who raises most money for their organization before the event will receive an extra 5% of the votes." Source
Who are the Performers?
Well I thought you'd never ask! take a look at the tough competition and who they are raising money for below!
Charley Voorhis - Owner of Vortex Productions - Raising money for the Chelan- Douglas Land Trust
Donate here: 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars Charley Voorhis
Delcie Proffitt - Director of the Mission Ridge Ski Patrol - Raising money for the Volunteer Ski Patrol Program
Donate Here: 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars Delcie Proffitt
Eddie Cortes Solorio - The Wenatchee High School Mariachi Band Director - Raising money for the Wenatchee High School Mariachi Program
Donate Here: 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars Eddie Cortes Solorio
Jerrilea Crawford - East Wenatchee Washington Mayor - Raising money for the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center
Donate here: 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars Jerrilea Crawford
Mary Big Bull- Lewis - Owner of Wenatchi Wear - raising money for Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation
Donate Here: 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars Mary Big Bull - Lewis
Top Rojanasthien - Chef / Owner of Atlas Fare - Rasing money for the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Counsel
Donate Here: 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars Top Rojanasthien
I honestly can't wait to see the East Wenatchee mayor bust out some moves! And the owner/chef of Atlas Fare?! We know and love his food, but will we love his dancing...
Tickets | NUMERICA PAC SEASON 2023-24 / Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars at Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, WA on 1/20/2024 7:30 pm | Numerica Performing Arts Center (showare.com)
