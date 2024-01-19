Making A Difference Through Dance: 2024 Dancing With The Wenatchee Stars

The 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars is headed to the Numerica PAC, this weekend, how exciting! Are you going?

Saturday, January 20th, 2024 at the Numerica PAC

If you haven't heard, we have a few well-known names in the Wenatchee Valley that will be competing this weekend (1/20/24).

What exactly are these "dancers" competing for?

"Each contestant is also competing for a nonprofit or charity of their choice. The contestant who raises most money for their organization before the event will receive an extra 5% of the votes." Source

Who are the Performers?

Well I thought you'd never ask! take a look at the tough competition and who they are raising money for below!

Charley Voorhis - Owner of Vortex Productions - Raising money for the Chelan- Douglas Land Trust

Donate here: 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars Charley Voorhis

Delcie Proffitt - Director of the Mission Ridge Ski Patrol - Raising money for the Volunteer Ski Patrol Program

Donate Here: 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars Delcie Proffitt

Eddie Cortes Solorio - The Wenatchee High School Mariachi Band Director - Raising money for the Wenatchee High School Mariachi Program

Donate Here: 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars Eddie Cortes Solorio

Jerrilea Crawford - East Wenatchee Washington Mayor - Raising money for the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center

Donate here: 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars Jerrilea Crawford

Mary Big Bull- Lewis - Owner of Wenatchi Wear - raising money for Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation

Donate Here: 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars Mary Big Bull - Lewis

Top Rojanasthien - Chef / Owner of Atlas Fare - Rasing money for the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Counsel

Donate Here: 2024 Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars Top Rojanasthien

I honestly can't wait to see the East Wenatchee mayor bust out some moves! And the owner/chef of Atlas Fare?! We know and love his food, but will we love his dancing...

Tickets | NUMERICA PAC SEASON 2023-24 / Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars at Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, WA on 1/20/2024 7:30 pm | Numerica Performing Arts Center (showare.com)

50 Country Dance Songs Perfect for Two Stepping, Honky Tonking and Slow Dancing The top 50 country dance songs will give you the perfect playlist to jam out to, no matter whether you're rocking on Nashville's Lower Broadway or slow dancing in the living room with your sweetie. Read on for our top picks of country dance songs. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

Merchandise to Help Celebrate the 35th Anniversary of 'Dirty Dancing' If you're a fan of 'Dirty Dancing,' you're definitely celebrating the 35th anniversary of its release so why not add some themed merchandise to your collection? Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor