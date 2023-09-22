5 Places in Wenatchee WA to Enjoy A Beverage

Wenatchee WA is home to many walks of life, from the Columbia River to the top of Saddle Rock, I have a list of the best places to enjoy a cold one (could be water or beer, that's completely up to you!)

Top 5 Places to enjoy a beverage in Wenatchee WA:

1. Top of Saddle Rock -

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

From the summit to the base, Saddle Rock is like Wenatchee's Watcher. Day or night, winter or summer, Saddle Rock is mighty and one heck of a hike. You'll definitely want a drink of some sort after reaching its peak.

2. The Town Toyota Center to watch Wenatchee Wild Hockey:

You aren't going to want to miss all the WHL hockey that'll come from those Wenatchee Wild Hockey Boys. Root them on while enjoying one or more of the awesome drinks the TTC has to offer.

3. The Wenatchee Loop Trail:

Don't forget, your fur baby wants a drink as well! The loop trail is one of those trails that you have to try at least once, and if you are a Wenatchee resident and you haven't yet, what are you waiting for?!

4. The Gorge Amphitheater:

I know this isn't in Wenatchee per se, but... I mean do I really need to explain why you should have a drink here? Ok fine, I will. Concerts, Views, Friends, Memories to be made, fun to be had. There.

5. Anywhere in Wenatchee WA:

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

I know it seems a bit vague. Honestly though, we have some awesome views, tasty restaurants, sporting events and so so much more! Explore, relax and enjoy.

