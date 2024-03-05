8 Year-Old from Pasco’s Recent Anthem Performance Went Viral

Late last week, a video of an 8-year-old girl from Pasco, WA made its way around social media.

The viral video showed Kinsley Murray singing a spirited version of the Star Spangled Banner on Monday, February 25th in Indianapolis, Indiana. Young Kinsley sang both the US and Canadian anthems before an Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors NBA game.

The Pacers video drew over 23 million views and nearly 100,000 comments on TikTok.

Her dad travels with her around the PNW and beyond

Her dad, Shafer Murray, a teacher in Benton City, says they don’t get paid to appear and sing the national anthem. He pays for the travel and hotel stays - usually around the Pacific Northwest. Shafer says his daughter sings at about 15 to 20 events a year. Kinsley recently told an Indiana newspaper, that she draws inspiration from both Whitney Houston and Kelly Clarkson.

‘I like to put those two together because Kelly has really good air, and Whitney Houston, her stuff is really powerful. So I'm trying to put those two together to make one.’ -Kinsley Murray via the Indy Star

Kinsley Murray was recently in Wenatchee

When I saw the viral video - It occurred to me that Kinsley was recently in town, and sang the US and Canadian anthems before a Wenatchee Wild game. I remember her patriotic red, white, and blue outfit and that voice. Kinsley has no fear - putting it in 5th gear throughout both anthems.

Kinsley has sang all around the PNW

In addition to singing at a recent Wild home game, she sang before games with the Spokane Chiefs and for the Spokane Indians. A couple years ago, then 6 year old Kinsley was interviewed by Spokane's KREM 2 News after singing at a Gonzaga women's basketball game.

