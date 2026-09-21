Picture this: you're at Sea-Tac with your family, waiting to board a flight for a week-long vacation, when you overhear an airline employee at the next gate mention "Code Yellow." Your stomach drops a little. Should it?

Turns out, probably not. Flight crews use a whole vocabulary of coded language to communicate problems without alarming passengers, and travel site Wander recently broke down what several of them actually mean.

The Ones That Sound Scarier Than They Are

Code Yellow just signals a minor medical issue onboard — someone feeling airsick, needing a bag, nothing dramatic. Pan Pan is one step up, flagging something more serious but stopping short of life-threatening. Code Adam means a child has gone missing somewhere in the terminal or on the aircraft, triggering an immediate, coordinated search.

Then there's the lighter side of crew slang. "Mermaid" describes a passenger sprawled across multiple empty seats, silently hoping nobody claims the space next to them. "VIP" doesn't mean what you'd think — crew members use it as shorthand for "very irritating passenger," and it's not out of the question that a flight attendant might discreetly vent some frustration walking past that seat.

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The Two Codes Nobody Wants to Hear

Squawk 7500 — sometimes called "Hotel" — is the one that actually matters. It signals a genuine security threat, potentially a hijacking, transmitted through the plane's transponder to alert authorities on the ground without tipping off anyone onboard. Code 300, also called "Angel," is the saddest of the group: it means a passenger has died, and the crew is quietly managing the situation.

Pilots even have a grim little rhyme to remember the numbers — "seven-five, man with a knife" for 7500, and "seven-seven, gone to heaven" for the general emergency code, 7700.

If you're flying out of Sea-Tac this fall, knowing these codes probably won't change your trip. But next time you overhear one drifting across the gate area, you'll at least know whether to worry — or just smile at the mermaid two rows over.

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