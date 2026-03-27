The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is proud to announce 4th grader Kamila Arredondo of Washington Elementary as the winner of the 2026 Youth Parade Logo Contest. Kamila, the daughter of Hugo Arredondo and Zuly Arredondo-Hernandez, created the winning design that will be featured on official Youth Parade volunteer T-shirts, worn by over 100 volunteers during this year’s parade.

This annual tradition, launched in 2023 by Youth Parade Chair Shayne Rennie, invites K–8 students from the Eastmont and Wenatchee School Districts to submit original artwork inspired by the Festival theme, “Everything’s Coming Up Blossoms,” or the Apple Blossom Festival.

(L to R) Shayne Rennie, Kamila Arredondo, Princess Kaylee Pearsons (L to R) Shayne Rennie, Kamila Arredondo, Princess Kaylee Pearsons loading...

On Friday, March 27, Princess Kaylee Pearsons, along with Rennie, surprised Kamila with the exciting news during a school assembly. She received a volunteer T-shirt featuring her winning design and will be honored in the 2026 TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday, April 25. Kamila will also receive a $100 cash prize courtesy of Cashmere Valley Bank.

The Festival received more than 50 submissions this year and extends its thanks to all participating students from across the Wenatchee Valley for their creativity and effort.

Students are also encouraged to participate in the Art 4 Kidz contest, which showcases youth artwork from across the region. Open to grades K–12, the contest includes categories such as 3D art, mixed media, color and black-and-white drawings, digital art, and photography.

Art 4 Kidz Submission Dates:

• April 16 & 17: 3:00–5:30 PM

• April 18: 10:00 AM–1:00 PM

Location: Apple Blossom Festival Office, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee

TekniPlex Youth Parade, Art 4 Kidz, and other Festival events, visit For more information on the, and other Festival events, visit www.appleblossom.org

The deadline to participate in the Youth Parade is March 31.

STORY CREDIT: Darci Christoferson (Administrator, Washington State Apple Blossom Festival)

2023 Tekni-Plex Youth Parade in Wenatchee Highlights from the Apple Blossom Festival's Tekni-Plex Youth Parade in Wenatchee on April 29, 2023. Gallery Credit: Terra Sokol