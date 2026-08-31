The Little Giant Fire is now the state's largest wildfire at almost 171,000 acres

On Sunday, with better visibility, an unmanned aircraft was deployed to map the entire perimeter of 170,783 acres with 49% containment as of Monday afternoon.

In the Stormy and Baldy Mountain areas, crews continue working on improving containment lines and extinguishing hotspots. Sunday, firefighters caught a 20-acre spot near the backside of Stormy Mountain

Evacuation levels were reduced Monday in all three areas, the Little Giant, Entiat Valley, and Chelan sectors. Additional reductions to Level 3 evacuation areas are expected in the next several days as fire conditions continue to improve and the containment estimate increases.

Thunderstorms bringing wetting rains are expected Tuesday night through Friday, with multiple rounds of showers passing over the Little Giant fire zone. Cooler weather is expected in the forecast over the holiday weekend.

Over 1,900 personnel, including 9 helicopters, are assigned to the Little Giant Fire that started with a lightning strike on July 15th

Get our free mobile app

Structure Protection On The Sisi Fire Near Stehekin

The Sisi Fire, burning 8 miles northwest of Stehekin at the head of Lake Chelan, has remained active on the northeast section between Heather Ridge and Sisi Ridge, with hot spots across Sun Creek.

Ground crews have completed 30% of the planned preparation work through the Stehekin Valley. Approximately 40 U.S. Army active-duty Soldiers from the 7th Infantry Division were sent to Stehekin on Monday to join crews from Montana to support structure protection near the community

Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution while traveling in the Stehekin Valley The fire has grown to 2,100 acres with no containment.

The Three Queens Fire in Kittitas County remains at only 5% containment, with minimal growth over the weekend, and is now listed at almost 9,000 acres.

To the north, containment on the Sinlahekin Fire is also down after a weekend of cooler but windier weather that aided the blaze in spreading to over 166,000 acres with 40% containment

Meanwhile, the nearby Kaiser Canyon Fire on the Colville Indian Reservation is entering its second week at roughly 138,000 acres with 90% containment.