USPS Warns WA Residents About the New ‘Gift In The Mail’ Scam

This is one of the only times during the year that I look forward to checking my mailbox. Christmas cards from close friends and family have been popping up.

If you spend any time shopping online for the holidays, you could become the victim of a recently reported scam.

Stay alert if you shop online

Keeping your personal information safe is more critical than ever. If you’ve been shopping online for the holidays - be on high alert. If you have been mailed a ring that you haven’t ordered - the online criminals unfortunately have your personal information.

What if you see an unexpected sparkly gift?

If you see an unexpected, beautiful ring appear in your mailbox. Know that this is one of the latest scams reported in Washington.

The scammers will mail inexpensive rings. Once delivered to your address, they post fake reviews under your name, making themselves look like reputable sellers.

This season, the United States Postal Inspection Service is warning consumers about a deceptive scheme called "brushing."

What To Do If You’re Targeted

If you receive an unexpected package that matches the above scenario:

Don’t Pay : Federal law says you won't be charged for items you didn’t order.

Return : Write “RETURN TO SENDER” on any unopened packages with a return address. USPS will send the items back - free of charge.

Alert the Retailer : If the package originated from Amazon or eBay (or any other retailer) file a report, requesting the retailer remove fraudulent reviews.

Monitor Your Finances : Watch for any unauthorzed purchases in your credit card and/or bank statements.

