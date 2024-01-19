Want to Stay Single for Valentine’s Day? Do These 5 Things

It's almost that time of the year when all the couples known to man come out of the woods and celebrate their love. Cool, but what if you are single and prefer that? Don't worry, I have a few solutions for you!

How To Stay Single for Valentine's Day:

1. Log off all the dating sites.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Why are you on a dating site if you don't actually want to date?! Ok, not my business but if you want to make sure you aren't hurting any feelings, avoid swiping in the days leading to Valentine's Day. You do not want to mix signals!

2. Make sure he/she that you ARE talking to, knows you intend on staying single

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Sure it may be awkward to bring to light but it's sure a heck of a lot better than leading someone on. And if they seem like the type that thinks, "I can change their mind," just leave and go on with your happy single self.

3. Stop Showering

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

You can really make sure to deter people, heck even the ones that DIDN'T want to date you. Good job my friend, good job! Also, skip the deodorant while you're at it too, really adds to the musk. You're Welcome.

4. Stop Wearing socks with your shoes.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Let's say you don't want to skip the shower, just this simple task alone will get your feet smelling like poo and the people around you to disperse. Again, your welcome.

5. Run Away to the Hills of Wenatchee and come back Feburary 15th.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

You've already made up your mind and you just want to get out, then go! Enjoy yourself! No one makes the rules for your life, you do, and you get to do what you please! Stay single, take yourself to dinner, take yourself on that one-of-a-kind date that you have always wanted. You go on with your bad self!

Top 9 Cities for Michigan Singles in 2024 Homesnacks crunched the data and determined that these are Michigan's top 9 cities for singles in 2024. Gallery Credit: JR

How Much Money Single People Need For Survival In Montana And Its Surrounding States Thanks to the information from GoBankingRates , we now know how much you have to make as a single person to live in Montana and its surrounding states. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern