A college degree improves job prospects in a competitive economy, but the costs vary greatly, ranging from $24,920 to $58,600 per year.

WalletHub ranked nearly 800 U.S. colleges using 30 metrics, including selectivity, costs, and career outcomes, to find top-performing, affordable schools. Post-attendance metrics, such as loan default rates and earnings, show long-term value.

Based on WalletHub's metrics:

Here are the 16 highest-rated schools in the Pacific Northwest.

Coming in 16th place in the PNW is Whitworth University.

Located in a wooded North Spokane neighborhood, Whitworth is affiliated with the Presbyterian denomination. Publications have named this private Christian university the #5 Best Value School. Whitworth is ranked 401st nationally (10th in Washington).

University of Idaho comes in 15th place.

Located in Moscow, just across from WSU in Pullman, and recognized as the Best Value Public University in the West for five years in a row. The University of Idaho is ranked 390th nationally (2nd in Idaho).

In 14th place was Seattle Pacific University

This private Christian university’s campus sits on the backside of Queen Anne Hill, not far from Seattle’s Fremont Cut. Known for strong programs in nursing, engineering, business, and psychology. SPU is ranked 388th nationally (9th in Washington).

Northwest University came in 13th.

This private Christian college, located in Kirkland, was formerly known as Northwest College of the Assemblies of God. It is best known for its programs in business, communications, and psychology. Northwest University is ranked 385th nationally (8th in the state of Washington).

In 12th place was Western Washington University

Known for its top-ranked Philosophy Department and a well-respected education program. Earlier this year, Bellingham’s WWU was ranked 18th among Regional Universities in the West by US News & World Report. Western is ranked 370th nationally (7th in the state of Washington).

Pacific Lutheran University ranked 11th.

A private Lutheran school just south of Tacoma, in Parkland, Washington. Known for its strong nursing program, with many students studying abroad through its highly accredited Global Education program. PLU is ranked 350th nationally (6th in Washington).

Entering the top ten, the University of Puget Sound was ranked in 10th place.

This Tacoma school is known for being a selective, independent private institution. It prides itself on its excellent liberal arts and sciences programs. Its 11-to-1 student-to-professor ratio is among the best in the nation. UPS is ranked 346th nationally (5th in Washington).

Seattle University ranks as the 9th best in the Northwest.

It's a highly rated Catholic Jesuit school located on the south end of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and known for its strong programs in business, nursing, and computer science. Seattle U is ranked 273rd nationally and 4th in the state of Washington.

Coming in 8th is Lewis & Clark College.

This private liberal arts school is located in Portland, known as the Rose City. Lewis & Clark recently earned a spot among the top ten most beautiful campuses, according to the Princeton Review. It is ranked 266th nationally (4th in Oregon).

The University of Portland ranks seventh in our region.

This Portland-based private Catholic school was ranked third for Best Undergraduate Teaching and sixth for Best Value by US News & World Report. The University of Portland is ranked 259th nationally (3rd in Oregon).

In sixth place is Gonzaga University.

Located in Spokane, this private Jesuit college is recognized for its top-notch programs in nursing, business, and engineering. The Princeton Review ranks Gonzaga highly for its students’ community involvement. Gonzaga is ranked 235th nationally (3rd in Washington).

Willamette University is in fifth place.

Willamette is ranked 181st nationally (2nd in Oregon).

What is the top-ranked university in Oregon?

The 4th-best school is Reed College.

Reed is a private liberal arts college in Portland, Oregon. Known for its discussion-based classes in small settings, fostering close collaboration and mentorship between students and faculty. Reed is ranked 164th nationally (1st in Oregon).

What is the top-ranked university in Idaho?

The College of Idaho is the 3rd best in the Northwest.

This private liberal arts school in Caldwell, Idaho, has alumni including eight Rhodes Scholars and three governors. Recently, it launched the “Do more in four” program, where students attend classes four days a week. The College of Idaho is ranked 159th nationally (1st in Idaho).

2nd place goes to Whitman College.

Located in Walla Walla, this private liberal arts college is nationally recognized and situated in the heart of Walla Walla’s wine country. Professors are highly accessible, supported by the low student-to-professor ratio of nine to one. Whitman is ranked 109th nationally (2nd in Washington).

What is the top-ranked university in the state of Washington?

The top-ranked school in the Pacific Northwest is the University of Washington.

Known for its medical and engineering programs, as well as its world-class research, the institution is located in Seattle’s University District. It has the most extensive library system in the world. U-dub is ranked 84th nationally (1st in Washington).

