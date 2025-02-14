Breaking Down Washington’s Latest Gun Restriction Proposals

There are a host of gun restriction laws in Washington State committees.

12th District State Rep. Brian Burnett says one bill in particular is bad news for gun right's advocates because it restricts how many guns and how much ammo you can buy at once and even over the course of a month.

H.B. 1132 limits bulk purchases and transfers of firearms and ammunition.

"Even just for an avid target shooter, you better plan ahead," Rep. Burnett said. "How do you buy in bulk? You're going to get charged extra for shipping costs... for a consumer it's just ridiculous, for the law abiding citizen."

Meanwhile, H.B. 1152 says it wants to establish secure storage requirements for firearms in vehicles and residences.

Rep. Burnett doesn't disagree with the motivation behind the bill - to keep firearms away from children - but he does not believe it will make a difference in keeping guns out of the hands of violent criminals.

"They take it a little too far," Rep. Burnett said. "It's not practical, they're trying to outlaw and ban guns in a lot of public places."

Another bill, H.B. 1163, requires firearm safety training to obtain a permit in order to own a gun in the state. It prohibits the sale or transfer of a firearm unless the person has that permit.

Finally, H.B. 1386 imposes a new tax on firearm and ammunition sales and firearm parts.

"We call it the Idaho firearm stimulus act," Rep. Burnett said. "They just don't get it and our crime rates are just going to continue to go up."

All of these bills are still in the Rules Committee which require a majority vote before moving to the House floor.