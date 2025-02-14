Ephrata Police Department releases the cause of death for the inmate who died New Year's Eve in Grant County Jail.

According to a release, the Grant County Coroner's Office determined 31-year-old Richard Lambert died from sepsis due to peritontis and his death has been ruled an accident due to a bicycle crash on railroad tracks days before his arrest.

The Central Basin Investigative Team (CBIT) says that at this point, there is no indication police demonstrated force during Lambert's arrest and he did not experience an assault while incarcerated at Grant County Jail.

CBIT conducted numerous witness interviews and verified the bike crash occurred two days prior to Lambert's arrest and found his injuries were consistent with the nature of injury resulting in his death.

Peritontis is a condition where the lining of the abdominal wall covering the organs becomes inflamed, leading to leakage in the intestines. Untreated, this can lead to sepsis and death.

Ephrata Police Department asks the public to remember a criminal investigation is not indicative a crime occurred.

This update comes after Grant County placed two corrections deputies on paid administrative leave as part of the investigation. Investigators immediately launched a probe into Lambert's death following the discovery of the body and the two deputies went on leave Jan. 2.

CBIT continues to investigate the circumstances of Lambert's death. Upon completion, they will evaluate the evidence and present the facts to the Washington State Attorney General's Office for review.

The CBIT includes investigators from Ephrata Police Department, Ellensburg Police Department, Quincy Police Department, Kittitas County Sheriff's Department, and the Washington State Patrol.