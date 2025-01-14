Grant County Jail Inmate Death Investigation Continues, Deputies Placed On Leave

Grant County has placed two corrections deputies on paid administrative leave as part of an investigation into the death of an inmate at its jail last month.

Thirty-one-year-old Richard Lambert of Moses Lake was found dead in a dormitory at the Grant County Jail on Dec. 31.

A probe into Lambert's death was launched immediately following the discovery of his body, and the two corrections deputies were placed on leave on Jan. 2.

In a social media post, Sheriff Joe Kriete reminded the public that placing employees who were involved or potentially-involved in any circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate or criminal suspect is a common practice meant to ensure the integrity of the investigatory process.

Kriete went on to stress that placing an employee of the jail or sheriff's office on leave is not considered a form of discipline, nor is it indicative of any suspected malice on the part of the employee.

The Central Basin Investigative Team is heading up the investigation into Lambert's death with the assistance of the Benton County Sheriff's Office.