Quincy Man Jailed For Robbing Convenience Store

A Quincy man is in jail after police say he burglarized a convenience store in Moses Lake early this morning.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to reports of a break-in at the Circle K in the 600 block of Stratford Road at around 2:30 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

An employee who was in an office at the rear of the store reportedly told police he saw a man throw a rock through the locked glass front door of the store before he entered and stole cigarettes from behind the counter and authorized a $100 fuel purchase at one the gas pumps outside the establishment.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect, 33-year-old Ben DeBoer still inside the store and arrested him.

DeBoer was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of Second-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Malicious Mischief, and Third-Degree Theft.