The Grant County Coroner identified the man who died in the Grant County Jail on Tuesday.

Cause of Death Confirmed

Coroner Craig Morrison said 54-year-old Ruben Trevino died of peritonitis due to a hole in the upper part of the small intestine. Morrison stated Trevino died in a natural manner.

Circumstances Leading to Arrest

Jail staff found Trevino unresponsive inside a special holding cell for people in crisis, Tuesday morning. Trevino had been arrested Friday, Oct. 31 on suspicion of trafficking stolen property and theft.

Independent Investigation Launched

Sheriff Joe Kriete asked for an independent review of the case from the Central Basin Investigative Team, which involves detectives from Ellensburg Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and the Othello Police Department.

Sheriff’s Statement on Jail Death

“We recognize that any death in custody can be distressing for family members, staff, and the community. Support services are available to employees. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring a thorough, fair, and compassionate review of this incident, and is cooperating with the investigation by the Central Basin Investigative Team," Sheriff Kriete said.

Next Steps and Public Updates

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Moses Lake Police Department are not involved in the investigation. The Central Basin Investigative Team will provide more information when it is available.