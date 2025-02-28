Two Jailed After Police Pursuit In Moses Lake

Two people are behind bars after police say they led officers on a vehicle pursuit after stealing items from a retail store in Moses Lake.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers were dispatched to reports of a theft at the Walmart store in the 600 block of North Stratford Road where the suspect's vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but they say the driver fled in a reckless manner, leading officers on a chase which coursed several nearby roads.

Officers successfully deployed spike strips which flattened the vehicle's tires but didn't completely disable it, as the suspect's continued to flee through a construction zone.

Finally, officers used a PIT maneuver to end the chase and arrested 28-year-old Jimmy Zapien of Zillah and 27-year-old Kristen Steirs of Yakima.

Both were booked into the Grant County Jail where Zapien is now facing charges of reckless driving, DUI, second-degree theft, and driving with a suspended license, and Steirs is facing charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Investigators say the patrol vehicle used the execute the PIT maneuver sustained minor damage.