It's Valentines Day

Today is for lovers and sweethearts. But not everyone is in a loving mood or in a relationship worth celebrating.

Do you have someone that you're trying to forget? Someone who jilted you or perhaps an ex who you want to celebrate your new found freedom?

There are businesses that offer a service that may be just the ticket.

They will help you embrace your bitterness towards an ex boyfriend or girlfriend, your former spouse or significant other. Why stop there? You can go beyond old flames and use the occasion of V-Day to take a jab at a boss, maybe a roommate, actually an ex-boss would be wiser and not your current supervisor.

How about feeding your ex to the wolves? Speaking metaphorically of course,

A wildlife sanctuary in Pennsylvania will put whatever name you wish on a gingerbread cookie for $5 and toss it to the wolves on Valentine's Day. The co-owner of T & D's Cats of the World, Jennifer Mattie says they have offered the service for a few years and business has been good

In recent years, more and more companies are selling "sweet revenge".

At the Memphis Zoo, for 10 bucks, they'll share a video of an elephant pooping for your sworn enemy, ex-lover, you name it. Turd For A Turd, they call it.

At an Alaskan bird refuge, they will feed a dead rat named in honor of your ex to a bird of prey.

ABC News reports there are many other similar services that are just for fun, but allows the jilted a little vindication without any consequences.

It's not just creative entrepreneurs with "sweet revenge" offers.

A New Jersey Police Department posted on Instagram asking if you have an ex who is selling illegal drugs or with outstanding warrants. The department says it will help you get your "sweet revenge" if you provide a name.

So if you want your ex to get everything they have coming, consider some of these "sweet revenge" offers out there.