Woman Dies In I-90 Crash Near Kittitas

A Kennewick woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Thursday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol reports it occurred at just before 4 p.m. on Interstate-90 about 15 miles east of Kittitas, when the 23-year-old woman lost control of the sedan she was driving, went off the roadway, and crashed.

The woman, whose name is being withheld by the State Patrol pending next-of-kin notifications, was pronounced deceased at the scene, while two passengers in the vehicle, 26-year-old Alexander Castillo-Carrion and 14-year-old Angelica Caro - both of Seattle, were uninjured in the accident.

Troopers say it is unknown if drug or alcohol impairment was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.