A baby from Aberdeen, Washington stunned doctors

Nearly ten years ago, a Washington mother gave birth to a baby boy weighing an amazing 14 pounds and 11 ounces!

Majorca, Spain Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

Francisco Leon Ortiz was born, via c-section on December 2nd, 2014. The record-setting infant was born at Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen, Washington.

Click LINK to see pics of the 14 lbs 11 oz baby and mother

The baby's father had to leave the hospital

The 14-pound newborn’s size, weight, and measurements - that his dad had to leave the hospital and purchase new clothes for him. The newborn clothing didn’t fit the boy's abnormal size.

Newborn holds daddy's thumb Diego Cerro Jimenez loading...

What causes newborns to be that size?

The Mayo Clinic says abnormally large newborn infants are a result of “gestational diabetes.”

A Grays Harbor Community Hospital spokesman mentioned that the record-setting newborn's mother - Yessica Ortiz Delgado, didn’t have any diabetes issues - during her pregnancy.

Get our free mobile app

He added that her two other children were about 12 pounds each at birth so she expected another large baby - perhaps 13 pounds.

What is the average weight of a newborn?

The average newborns weigh 7.5 pounds at birth. An interesting fact - as large as Francisco was, he is nearly half the weight of the world’s largest newborn on record.

Newborn baby boy mmpile loading...

What is the largest newborn ever on record?

The largest baby ever recorded was born in Canada to mother Anna Bates, in 1879. The boy was 23 pounds 12 ounces. The Canadian newborn unfortunately died 11 hours after birth.

Largest baby born in the 21st Century?

In 2005, a Brazilian woman gave birth to a baby boy named Admilton dos Santos who weighed in at over 17lbs.

Medical experts believed his size was caused by gestational diabetes.