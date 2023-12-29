The Town Toyota Center Presents: BLIPPI LIVE! The Wonderful World Tour!

Get your little ready and buy the tickets while you still can! Blippi is coming to town!

Blippi Live! A Wonderful World Tour

Thursday, April 25th, 2024

6pm - 9pm

At The Town Toyota Center

My little girl was obsessed with Blippi and would sing the "Excavator" song at the top of her lungs!

This fun learning experience will be fun for the whole family!

"Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!" - Source

Who is Blippi?

"The wonderful world of Blippi has captivated preschoolers and parents alike, making learning fun and exploration endless. With Blippi, kids can experience real-life places while discovering real-life facts as they watch. Blippi (and all his friends) help foster curiosity and wonder while demonstrating how to learn through play. He also encourages kids to ask questions about the world around them. He’s more than his iconic orange and blue -- he’s a friend to me and you! " -Source

Where can I purchase Tickets to this event?

Tickets | Blippi - The Wonderful World Tour | Town Toyota Center

Look into the Blippi Photo Experience

Have a chance for you and your little to MEET BLIPPI!

"Meet Blippi in one of his very own MACHINES! You and your family will have the opportunity to take your photo with Blippi and one of his favorite machines.

Here’s how it works: Photo Experience ticket purchasers should go to the Will Call window at the Box Office on the show day to pick up their passes and after-show instructions." - Source

Gather the family and head to the Town Toyota Center!

The Best Movies to Show to Kids to Get Them Hooked on Movies Want to your children to love film as much as you do? Start them here.

THAT'S SUS! Slang kids and teens now say and what the heck it means According to a comprehensive list from yourteenmag.com , these are some of the slang words and phrases kids and teenagers are using today that some older generations might not understand. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant