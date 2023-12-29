The Town Toyota Center Presents: BLIPPI LIVE! The Wonderful World Tour!
Get your little ready and buy the tickets while you still can! Blippi is coming to town!
Blippi Live! A Wonderful World Tour
Thursday, April 25th, 2024
6pm - 9pm
At The Town Toyota Center
My little girl was obsessed with Blippi and would sing the "Excavator" song at the top of her lungs!
This fun learning experience will be fun for the whole family!
"Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!" - Source
Who is Blippi?
"The wonderful world of Blippi has captivated preschoolers and parents alike, making learning fun and exploration endless. With Blippi, kids can experience real-life places while discovering real-life facts as they watch. Blippi (and all his friends) help foster curiosity and wonder while demonstrating how to learn through play. He also encourages kids to ask questions about the world around them. He’s more than his iconic orange and blue -- he’s a friend to me and you! " -Source
Where can I purchase Tickets to this event?
Tickets | Blippi - The Wonderful World Tour | Town Toyota Center
Look into the Blippi Photo Experience
Have a chance for you and your little to MEET BLIPPI!
"Meet Blippi in one of his very own MACHINES! You and your family will have the opportunity to take your photo with Blippi and one of his favorite machines.
Here’s how it works: Photo Experience ticket purchasers should go to the Will Call window at the Box Office on the show day to pick up their passes and after-show instructions." - Source
Gather the family and head to the Town Toyota Center!
