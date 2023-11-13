Two Accidents Snarl Traffic On Sellar Bridge

Two separate accidents snarled traffic across the Senator George Sellar Bridge at the south end of Wenatchee this afternoon (Monday, Nov. 13).

The Wenatchee Police Department says the first wreck occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. when a pickup truck towing another pickup on a trailer lost control near the approach to the bridge at Stevens Street and rolled.

The crash clogged the eastbound lanes for roughly two hours while crews worked to remove the wreckage.

A second accident occurred just after the first was cleared which again brought eastbound traffic over the bridge to a standstill.