If you're looking for an affordable place to live in Washington State without sacrificing quality of life, consider exploring this list of the most affordable towns that offer a high standard of living. Earlier this week, I looked at the top towns on each side of the Cascades that offer the best bang for your buck. We expanded your options by looking at the four most affordable towns in Washington. Plades that offer a great life without the over-inflated sticker price.

4 - Richland

RICHLAND, WASHINGTON - An aerial view as age group athletes swim in the Columbia River during the swim course at 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities on September 22, 2024 in Richland, Washington.

Richland is one of the best cities in the Tri-Cities region. It has many successful companies and offers affordable living. If you work in healthcare, education, or engineering, consider raising your family here. Richland is located by the Columbia River, which provides many outdoor activities at a low cost.

3 - Bellingham

Aerial view of Bellingham, Washington loading...

Bellingham looks out across the Salish Sea at the San Juan Islands. This cozy town in Whatcom County offers a similar environment to Seattle, without the higher cost of living. It’s a college town, home to Western Washington University, which helps provide a thriving arts community. You can enjoy waterfront parks, local breweries, and stunning Mount Baker with its skiing & snowboarding.

2 - Yakima

Affordable Yakima WA Photo credit Canva Affordable Yakima WA Photo credit Canva loading...

Don’t overlook Yakima. Many hard-working agricultural workers live in the Yakima Valley and enjoy it. This area produces most of the nation’s hops and is also the hometown of the Mahre brothers, who won Olympic gold while training at nearby White Pass.

When you drive around Yakima, you’ll see beautiful landscapes and find affordable housing. Locals benefit from low utility costs, which helps families manage their budgets. Plus, the area is great for weekend camping trips!

1 - Spokane

View of downtown Spokane, Washington loading...

Spokane is the best affordable city.

Spokane is the center of the Inland Empire, offering a low cost of living and affordable housing. You can enjoy many outdoor activities and family-friendly attractions in the area. The arts scene is excellent, providing a rich cultural experience. As the regional hub, Spokane has top hospitals, great restaurants, and advanced healthcare facilities. You are also close to Gonzaga basketball home games at the Kennel!

