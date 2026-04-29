The Wenatchee Valley College Alumni Network is reviving the Knights Fishing Derby.

The free fishing derby has anglers going after 350 rainbow trout stocked in the main campus fountain, plus food, a beer garden, and lawn games.

The WVC Alumni Network is part of the College Foundation, and its executive director, Clint Strand, says the fishing derby is returning by popular demand after more than a six-year hiatus.

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"The people spoke, and we listened,” said WVC Foundation executive director Clint Strand. in a news release. “We are so thrilled to bring back the Fishing Derby for our community. It's a great opportunity for our students, faculty, staff, and community members to get together, enjoy each other on this beautiful campus, and have a day filled to the gills with fun."

A gutting station and cleaning table will be provided, as well as a limited supply of fishing poles offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The fishing derby fundraiser, presented by Microsoft, on Friday, May 8th, from 4:30pm to 8pm, will support the WVC Foundation.

Anyone interested can RSVP for the derby on the WVC events calendar and be entered for a chance to win Slidewaters tickets.

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The fountain is in the center of campus at Wenatchee Valley College, located at 1300 Fifth Street in Wenatchee.