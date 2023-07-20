Cashmere’s El Chavo is BACK, with its Original Owners!

We've all experienced it, our favorite restaurant closing. Could be for financial reasons, maybe the owners wanted to retire, or hey we did have a pandemic, so that could have been a cause as well.

No matter the cause of this Cashmere WA Gem, it's back baby.

El Chavo, locally owned and operated. By the way, they do have a new phone number (509) 782-3873

Photo Credit: Sonia Lanuza Photo Credit: Sonia Lanuza loading...

I got to speak with Sonia Lanuza and Mercedes Lanuza, both daughters of El Chavo owners, Salvador Lanuza and Maria Acevedo.

Aly: "You guys were open year ago, and had shut down, the restaurant opened under new owners, shut down and now the REAL El Chavo is back with the original owners, how long were you open the first time?

Sonia: "We were open for about 11 yrs and here we are two years later, we're back!"

Aly: "How did you get the name ""El Chavo"?"

Sonia: "It's my dad's nickname, so we just decided to name it after his nickname."

Aly: "What's something you guys are looking forward to, with being back open?"

Sonia: "Just being back really and seeing more clientel!"

Mercedes: " Also, shoutout to our mom, Maria Acevedo, she's the Magic to El Chavo, she's the cook and just does, just about everything around here!"

Photo Credit: El Chavo/Canva Photo Credit: El Chavo/Canva loading...

Photo Credit: El Chavo/Canva Photo Credit: El Chavo/Canva loading...

Photo Credit: El Chavo/Canva Photo Credit: El Chavo/Canva loading...

They are open for service and I will add, they have an awesome deck for outdoor seating!

Alcohol will be served in the coming months as well as the possibility for cocktails! Yum!

"We want to give this small town (Cashmere WA) a thank you! Opening day was insane and we are in awe for how much care they have for us! We are excited to see familiar faces again!" -Mercedes Lanuza

Hour of Operation: 10am-8pm Tues-Saturday | 9am-6pm Sunday | Closed Mondays

