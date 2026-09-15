Chihuahuas Are Secretly Part Coyote, Study Finds
Chihuahua owners have long had a theory about where that outsized personality comes from, packed into a dog small enough to fit in a purse. Here is the genetics behind the attitude. It turns out science backs up that spit-and-vinegar attitude in a way no one expected.
A team at Stanford University was testing new genome-mapping software called Gnomix and Gnofix, designed to trace how specific chunks of DNA connect back through an animal's evolutionary history. While running Chihuahua genomes through the program, published in Nature Communications, researchers found something nobody was specifically looking for: real segments of coyote DNA, woven directly into the breed's genetic code.
Older Than Columbus
This isn't a case of a modern-day coyote sneaking into a backyard. Genetic evidence suggests coyote ancestry entered the Chihuahua lineage before European contact with the Americas, tracing back to pre-Columbian dogs that lived here long before Columbus set sail. Roughly 4% of a Chihuahua's genome still carries that pre-contact ancestry today — a small but genuinely wild thread running through one of the world's tiniest dogs.
Coyotes and wolves can hybridize naturally in the wild, particularly in regions where certain behavioral traits provide an advantage. Researcher Jacqueline Boyd noted that this dynamic likely extended to early dogs living alongside coyote populations across ancient Mexico.
So Why Are They So Small?
Here's the twist: none of that wild ancestry explains the size. Researchers point to a mutation in the IGF1 gene — the one controlling cell growth — shared by nearly every small dog breed on Earth. Humans deliberately selected for that mutation, breeding tiny dogs long before anyone understood genetics well enough to know why it worked.
For anyone in the Wenatchee Valley who's ever watched a five-pound Chihuahua stand its ground against a much larger dog at the park, this research adds a genuinely fun footnote to that fearless behavior. Turns out it might not just be personality. Somewhere in that tiny body, there's a little bit of coyote refusing to back down.
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