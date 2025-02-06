Super Bowl LIX will feature commercials that advertisers have paid between $7 and $8 million for a :30 second message.

Statista has tracked the average price of Super Bowl ads since 2002 and they have been rising slowly; in 2002, the average cost of a 30-second commercial was $2.2 million and averaged $7 million the last two years.

Another source has measured the effectiveness of Super Bowl commercials at influencing consumers and in which states are they successful in persuading us to consume a product.

How do we respond in Washington state? Have Super Bowl ads persuaded you to buy a product? According to Action Network's research, 36% of fans said a compelling ad in the Big Game persuaded them. However, 45% said they were not influenced to buy.

The study was based on responses from over 3,000 NFL fans in the US in late January, 2025

Well, we are pretty jaded in Washington and apparently don't admit to buying products because of the Super Bowl spot.

49% of Washington state residents told the study that they have not made a purchase because of the Super Bowl commercial. Washington was ranked 4th, along with Arizona, New Jersey, New York, and South Carolina as the areas where fans are least likely to respond to Super Bowl commercials with a purchase.

Wisconsinites are the toughest fans to sell and Illinoisans where the most receptive to products advertised in the Supper Bowl.

The survey also takes a deep dive into quite a bit of Super Bowl commercial facts;

