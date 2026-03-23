The Chelan County Sheriff's Office Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) secures more funding.

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The Sheriff's Office announced over the weekend that it received $54,736 in external funding to enhance the crisis response services, training, and operational readiness without utilizing county funds.

What the $54,736 Grant Will Fund

The BHU currently has three team members. The grant will allow the program to expand to six members with 21 hours of daily coverage.

The funding will also dedicate BHU personnel solely to the Sheriff's Office, and they will no longer operate under the authority of the Board of County Commissioners. BHU staff are covered under collective bargaining agreements and will have dedicated office space and assigned vehicles.

Advanced Crisis Training and Community Care Tools Included

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The grant will also fund advanced training through nationally and internationally recognized conferences focused on crisis intervention, de-escalation, suicide prevention, and responder wellness.

Additional investments include tools for response vehicles and community care kits for individuals experiencing homelessness, and address immediate needs.

How This Expansion Improves Coordination Between Mental Health and Law Enforcement

The Sheriff's Office said these efforts enhance coordination between behavioral health professionals and law enforcement, reduce strain on emergency systems, and improve outcomes for individuals in crisis, underscoring the agency's mission to maximize resources to deliver compassionate, professional, and effective public safety services.