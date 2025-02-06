There's a new general manager of the frosty Shangri-La known as Mission Ridge - his name is Matt Neubauer.

Neubauer succeeds Josh Jorgensen, a 13-year veteran of the resort.

According to Mission Ridge owner and president Larry Scrivanich, Neubauer is a relative newcomer to Wenatchee, having only arrived here in 2021. But, Scrivanich says, that hardly negates his deep ties to the area.

"A Washington State native, Neubauer grew up on the west side of the state and cherished time spent in Wenatchee with his grandparents," Scrivanich writes.

"Neubauer's passion for soccer led him to Colorado, where he played Division II soccer while earning a degree in Mass Communications from Colorado State University Pueblo. After a brief tenure with NBC, he transitioned into the ski industry in 2008, driven by a love for the mountains."

"Over the past 16 years, Neubauer has developed extensive leadership experience in the ski industry, focusing on Food and Beverage operations. He has held key roles at renowned ski resorts, including Keystone, Breckenridge, and most recently, Stevens Pass. Known for his team-building skills and effective communication, Neubauer is dedicated to enhancing both employee and guest experiences while optimizing resort operations."

"This is truly a dream come true," Neubauer gushes. "I’m honored to lead a resort that holds such a special place in our community and in my heart. Together, we will continue to create memorable experiences for our guests and uphold the values that make Mission Ridge unique."

As for for his predecessor, he hasn't vanished to parts unknown. According to Scrivanich, "Jorgensen will continue to be involved in Mission Ridge's planned expansion, ensuring a seamless transition and ongoing growth for the resort."