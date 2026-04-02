If you’ve ever stood in those famous Wenatchee Valley Costco food court lines for the $1.50 hot dog and soda , there’s something new to get excited about. Costco has taken that classic deal and given it a spirited twist.

Uncle Dave is enjoying a Costco hot dog via Uncle Dave Uncle Dave is enjoying a Costco hot dog via Uncle Dave loading...

High-End Spirits in a Meme-Worthy Bottle

A new limited-edition bourbon called “I Got That Dog in Me” is selling fast, especially in the Washington, D.C. area , where it quietly launched in late March 2026. The 11-year-old single-barrel Kentucky bourbon from Rare Character Whiskey costs about $86 to $90 per bottle and features the classic red, white, and blue food court hot dog and soda on its label.

Even with its playful name and eye-catching packaging, the bourbon doesn’t taste like a hot dog . Fans and reviewers say it has smooth flavors of oak, spice, and even marshmallow. Social media users have joked about “subtle notes of hot dog water,” but most agree this is a quality whiskey with a fun nod to Costco’s history.

Resale Frenzy: From Food Court Staple to $1,000 Bottle

The bourbon sold out within hours at some D.C. stores, with a strict limit of one bottle per membership. On resale sites, bottles are already going for hundreds of dollars, and in some cases, even over $1,000.

The bourbon isn’t available at Washington state Costco stores yet, but the online excitement has locals hoping it will come west soon. Turning America’s favorite budget meal into a high-end drink is a true Costco move.

Costco food court via Uncle Dave Costco food court via Uncle Dave loading...

So next time you grab a hot dog at the Wenatchee Costco food court , give a little mental toast. Your favorite $1.50 snack just got an upgrade, showing once again that Costco knows how to keep its members entertained with clever new releases.

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