The Pacific Northwest offers a variety of different climates and geographies. From the wild beaches of the Pacific Ocean adjacent to lush rainforests, to the rugged coastal mountains, the region is diverse. The majestic volcanoes of Mt. Rainier, Mt. Baker, and the recently active Mt. St. Helens stand proudly in the mighty Cascade Mountain range. On the eastern slope of the Cascades, a very different dry ecosystem allows farmers to cultivate fields that contribute to our nation’s food supply and feed the world. The North Cascades National Park has been nicknamed the Alps of North America.

America's Best Lake Beach Spotlight: Lake Chelan's Year-Round Appeal

The website, fodors.com, named its 15 best lake beaches in America. One lake from Washington - Lake Chelan made the cut!

Lake Chelan is just a three-hour drive from the Seattle metro area, making it a popular destination for Puget Sound residents. Visitors can enjoy more than 300 days of bright sunshine throughout the year. According to the region's tourism website, Lake Chelan offers over 50 miles of shoreline, providing plenty of opportunities for exploration, from hiking trails to popular vineyards. You'll find charming wineries, coffee shops, and high-quality, locally-owned restaurants. If you're looking to escape into world-class mountains and enjoy hiking, the options are endless.

I absolutely love visiting both Lake Chelan State Parks; they offer stunning scenery and a wealth of outdoor activities that make for an unforgettable experience.

Lake Chelan Lake Chelan State Park loading...

Experience the perfect getaway at this park, where you can moor your boat, enjoy water skiing, or paddleboard on serene waters. The inviting sandy beach is ideal for swimming or soaking up the sun. After a fun-filled day, return to your campsite and cherish precious moments with your family, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Get our free mobile app

Lake Chelan Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park CREDIT Shiney Tran loading...

This state park embraces a more rugged wilderness. It is located further up the lake, along the shores of the deepest part of Lake Chelan.

Lake Chelan $3 Million Home Has Breathtaking 360 Degree Views A gorgeous Lake Chelan property has mind-blowing views and it can all be yours for a cool 3 million. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals