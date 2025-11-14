Southern charm is real. Many Americans find Southern accents to be the friendliest in the country. In a study by Answering Service Care, which surveyed 2,000 Americans, over one in three people (38 percent) said they think the Southern accent, found in states like Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, and South Carolina, is the most welcoming. The Hawaiian accent came in second, with 34 percent of people rating it positively.

The Texan accent ranked third among the most pleasant, with 31 percent of people enjoying it. In contrast, the accents from New York City and Brooklyn were the least liked, with only 15 percent of respondents finding them pleasant. The New Jersey accent was also among the least favored, with 16 percent of participants disliking it. Additionally, the Chicago accent ranked fourth from the bottom, with 17 percent finding it unpleasant.

Travelers Vote on America's Calmest Speech

A recent study found that the most calming accents in the U.S. come from Alaska, Utah, and the Mountain West. Travelers said these, along with the evolving Pacific Northwest accent, were the least annoying. Among these, people from Hawaii had the most soothing voices, with 20 percent of respondents preferring them.

Regarding confidence, New Yorkers lead at 24 percent, with Texans close behind at 21 percent.

US accents Americans love and hate

Most loved accents

Southern

Hawaiian

Texan

Midwestern

Southwestern

Florida

Mountain West

Neutral accents

Alaskan

St. Louis

Utah

West Coast

Appalachian

Pacific Northwest

Californian

Mid-Atlantic

Most Hated Accents

New York City

Brooklyn

New Jersey

Chicago

Boston

Northeastern

Southern Californian

