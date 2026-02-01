Pedestrian Killed Near Pateros, Police Seek Hit-&-Run Driver

A woman is dead and police are searching for one of the two drivers who struck her in Okanogan County on Saturday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. at the junction of U.S. Highway 97 and State Route 153 near Pateros when 44-year-old Jorge R. Arevalo-Pena hit the woman - who was in the middle of the northbound lane of the roadway, with his pickup truck.

Immediately after the woman was struck by Arevalo-Pena's vehicle, a separate vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes subsequently hit her and continued without stopping.

Arevalo-Pena did stop and contacted troopers, who arrived at the scene a short time later.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene and her identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications, and the lone passenger in Arevalo-Pena's vehicle was also unnamed.

Neither Arevalo-Pena nor his unnamed passenger were injured in the accident and he is not facing any charges.

A State Patrol report did not indicate any details that are known about the vehicle that left the scene or its driver.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have information about the second vehicle that struck the woman or its driver to contact the State Patrol.