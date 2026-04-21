Washington’s coastline is famous for its wide Pacific beaches and the cliffs of the Olympic Peninsula, but its real charm often lies in smaller, quieter beaches. If you are willing to go a bit out of your way, you can find hidden spots that offer a slower, more peaceful coastal experience.

The Olympic Peninsula and Puget Sound

Glass Beach in Port Townsend is a great example of how beautiful a small beach can be. It’s a favorite spot for people looking for sea glass and is set apart from the busier parts of town.

West of Sequim, Port Williams Beach covers just one acre. It’s a peaceful place for kayakers who want to explore Sequim Bay without the usual crowds.

On Whidbey Island, Ebey's Landing offers a rustic, historic feel. The beach at Ebey’s Landing is one of Whidbey Island’s Crown Jewels. Stretching for several miles, it offers endless ways to enjoy this rocky, windy lookout over the Strait of Juan de Fuca.