Washington’s 5 Hidden Beaches You Need to See to Believe
Washington’s coastline is famous for its wide Pacific beaches and the cliffs of the Olympic Peninsula, but its real charm often lies in smaller, quieter beaches. If you are willing to go a bit out of your way, you can find hidden spots that offer a slower, more peaceful coastal experience.
The Olympic Peninsula and Puget Sound
Glass Beach in Port Townsend is a great example of how beautiful a small beach can be. It’s a favorite spot for people looking for sea glass and is set apart from the busier parts of town.
West of Sequim, Port Williams Beach covers just one acre. It’s a peaceful place for kayakers who want to explore Sequim Bay without the usual crowds.
On Whidbey Island, Ebey's Landing offers a rustic, historic feel. The beach at Ebey’s Landing is one of Whidbey Island’s Crown Jewels. Stretching for several miles, it offers endless ways to enjoy this rocky, windy lookout over the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
On the southern coast, Dead Man’s Cove is tucked inside Cape Disappointment State Park. This small, sheltered beach sits below the lighthouse and feels completely different from the wide, open sands of nearby Long Beach.
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If you enjoy marine life, Rosario Beach on Fidalgo Island and Beach 4 at Kalaloch are must-sees. Both have tide pools that, at low tide, reveal sea stars and anemones for close-up views of local ecosystems. Keep in mind that visiting these quiet spots takes a bit of planning.
Do I need a parking pass to visit these beaches?
Many of these beaches, especially those in Deception Pass or Cape Disappointment, require a Washington Discover Pass for parking. Since parking is limited, it’s best to arrive early to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere.
6 Best Beaches in Washington and Oregon to Watch a Winter Storm
These are my favorite beaches for storm watching. November through March is storm season on the coast. Watch the extended forecast for the coastline and get ready to book your room and take a drive to experience nature's wrath on the coast - you'll love it.
Gallery Credit: Paul Drake
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