The holidays are approaching, and I can speak for myself. I usually don’t have time to run, bike, or hike. Then Thanksgiving, the Advent calendar, holiday cookies, Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year's wreck my body.

"Studies have shown that, from mid-November until mid-January, people averaged a weight gain in the population of about three quarters of a pound or so. It doesn't sound like much, but it stays on," -Mayo Cinic

I try and fit time into my hecgtic schedule to counter act my food intake. I have to carve it out of my hectic schedule and dive headfirst into a 60-minute block for me - and only me.

If you don't have 30 minutes to run, then run an hour! -Anonymous

Joining a local running club is an excellent idea for many reasons.

A fantastic reason to get involved is the opportunity to meet others with a similar fitness level for running, walking, or jogging! Many people have committed to their fitness journeys for months, years, or even decades, creating a vibrant community that inspires and motivates one another. Join in and thrive together!

fitness, sport, people and jogging concept - happy couple with dog running outdoors dolgachov loading...

People are trying to make health and fitness a routine that they’ll stick to.

I appreciate hearing Blair McHaney from Worx remind us that “if you don’t work out or exercise, you slowly lose fitness. In the same way, we slowly gain fitness by working out and exercising daily.”

Something I need to do—and I’m surprised I haven’t done it yet — is to join a running club. We have one here in Wenatchee - that is FREE for you to join.

This club is called Run Wenatchee.

CREDIT Wenatchee Run Club CREDIT Wenatchee Run Club loading...

They’ll even give you a free running t-shirt if you start getting consistent with your running or walking routine!

Run Wenatchee invites both new and experienced runners to gather for runs, jogs, or walks every Wednesday night.

Join the runners of the Wenatchee Run Club every Wednesday night from 5-7 pm at the Taproom by Hellbent at Pybus for check-in. They'll have a 5k group start run at 5:30 pm, or you can run on your own. Stay and hang out! Hellbent will offer 10% off to all participants after the run. Location: The Taproom at Pybus

Discover more, get inspired, and connect with the friendly people at Run Wenatchee! : https://www.runwenatchee.com

IN PHOTOS: 100 Years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Top 10 Healthiest States A new report says California is better than Idaho...at least when it comes to well-being. Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman