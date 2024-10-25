One Dead After Car Hits Semi Truck Head On Near George

One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County early Friday.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on State Route 281 two miles south of George, when the driver of a sedan crossed the center line and struck an oncoming semi truck head on.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the semi - 29-year-old Andrew Oleshchuk of Vernon Hills, Illinois, was uninjured.

The name of the deceased driver is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.

Troopers did not indicate if impairment was a factor in the collision, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours.