Washington State University has announced a $4.2 million private fundraising campaign to complete a new state-of-the-art facility for tree fruit research in Wenatchee.

The campaign to fund the new $18 million Plant Growth Facility at the Wenatchee Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center (TFREC) will kickoff with a public event on Tuesday, Oct. 29th in Wenatchee.

The modern Plant Growth Facility will replace a 70-year-old structure and enhance WSU's cutting-edge research capabilities for Washington’s $10 billion tree fruit industry, according to a news release. The new facility will also help attract and retain top scientists and students to Wenatchee.

The public is invited to learn more about the plans and meet WSU tree fruit scientists and college leaders at the mpaign kick-off from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at TFREC, located at 1100 North Western Ave. in Wenatchee.

To complete the $18 million facility,, $4.2 million in matching private donations is needed.

New Plant Technology Center Image: WSU New Plant Growth Facility/ Image: WSU loading...

WSU says the Plant Growth Facility will replace a 70-year-old structure, enhancing WSU scientists’ cutting-edge research that Washington’s $10 billion tree fruit industry relies on. The new capabilities will include sophisticated environmental stress experiments, year-round disease research, root health tests, and pest-free plant growth, ensuring ongoing innovation serving Washington tree fruit.

“This facility will make projects possible that we simply can’t do now,” said Lee Kalcsits, Endowed Chair in Environmental Tree Fruit Physiology and Management. “It’s a leveraging opportunity: it opens a whole set of doors for impact on industry.”

Lee Kalcitis in WSU Wenatchee demonstration orchard Image: WSU Lee Kalcsitis in WSU Wenatchee demonstration orchard Image: WSU loading...

The new Plant Growth Facility will have double the existing greenhouse space, modern lighting, and temperature and humidity controls, and help reseachers with experiments involving environmental conditions, pests, or pathogens.

WSU Fruit Breeder Kate Evans says the new facility will support her work on diseases like orchard-devastating fire blight and research on new rootstocks.

“We do a good job of maximizing the facilities we have, but there’s a limit,” Evans said. “With the greenhouses, we’re way beyond it. The new growth facility will give our internationally renowned programs a way to expand into areas we’ve simply been stymied from entering.”

Environmental tree fruit physiologist Lee Kalcsits says nearly every TFREC member will directly benefit from the modern facility that “will make projects possible that we simply can’t do now".

“The vision for the new plant growth facility is a place where the top researchers, teachers, and Extension personnel come together to address the on-the-ground problems of today and the emerging threats of tomorrow,” said Wendy Powers, Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean of WSU’s College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences. “Located in the heart of tree fruit production for the world, this facility puts us out in front to ensure safe, abundant, healthy fruit for everyone.”

Learn more and HOW TO DONATE