Make A Difference for young parents by helping support the Women’s Service League of NCW (WSL) annual “Diaper Drive”

The event is this Saturday on Make A Difference Day. Members of WSL will be stationed around the Wenatchee Valley collecting diapers, wipes, baby formula, and cash donations to purchase more of these items.

Look for WSL Diaper Drive volunteers at the follwing locations ;

Safeway in Wenatchee 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Safeway in East Wenatchee 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Fred Meyer 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Albertsons 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Martin’s Market Place in Cashmere – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

The WSL Diaper Drive is sponsored by Guild Mortgage. The event was started in 2008 with estimates that hundreds of thousands of diapers and wipes have been collected and donated over the years, according to a news release.

While diapers and wipes are essential baby care needs and the costs can strain many family budgets, ironically, they are not covered by any government assistance programs. WSL says a lack of clean diapers is an under-recognized consequence of poverty that experts say can result in unhealthy babies, family stress, and maternal depression.

A lack of disposable diapers, can prevent parents from sending a child to daycare and limit opportunities to work and support a family. The WSL Diaper Drive supports local "diaper banks" that rely on this event to restock their supplies for families in need. All diapers, wipes and formula will be donated to diaper banks at Serve Wenatchee Valley, Women’s Resource Center, St. Joseph’s Food Bank, SAGE, CASA, Children’s Home Society, Chelan Douglas County Nurse Partners, YWCA, an Grace House for distribution to families in need around the community.