My interview for a job in Wenatchee wasn't stellar. I arrived late (got lost) and didn't do any homework on the company that owned our group of radio stations. Somehow, I still managed to get hired and have stayed put in the valley since 2007. What are some tips to help you land your next job?

Enthusiasm Beats Perfect Answers

One hiring manager who's sat through hundreds of interviews put it bluntly: enthusiasm matters more than most candidates realize. Too many people walk in with what she called "dead eyes" — technically qualified, completely checked out. Engage with the person across the table. Ask follow-up questions. If you flub something, just say you're nervous instead of pretending it didn't happen.

Preparation matters just as much, but a specific kind. Take the job posting and treat it like a cheat sheet. For every bullet point, jot down a real example from your own experience that speaks directly to it. If a bullet covers something you haven't done, come up with how you'd approach it anyway. Interviewers notice when someone's clearly read the posting versus someone winging it from memory.

The Small Stuff People Forget

Remembering the name of who is interviewing might sound obvious until you're the one blanking on it mid-sentence. Using someone's name naturally in conversation signals attention in a way most candidates skip entirely.

Humor is trickier than it looks. What lands with one interviewer falls completely flat with another, and the safer move is to skip jokes altogether—stick to being warm, genuine, and present to connect with your interviewer.

Phone interviews get their own trick: smile while you talk. Nobody can see you, but your voice picks up the difference. Just don't try that on video, where a random smile with nothing prompting it reads as unsettling rather than warm.

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Ending on the Right Note

The strongest closing move, according to several respondents, is asking a single question: "What are the next steps in the process?" It signals genuine interest, and the answer tells you almost everything about how the interview actually went.

For anyone job hunting across the Wenatchee Valley this fall — orchard season winding down, seasonal positions opening up around town — these aren't groundbreaking secrets. They're small, repeatable habits real people used to actually land offers. Sometimes the difference between getting hired and getting a polite rejection email comes down to remembering someone's first name.

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