Every state has what it considers the most dangerous highway, but which state has one of the most dangerous roads in America?

Hazards such as weather, potholes, and unclear signs can result in accidents, while outdated infrastructure may feature faded road markings or missing guardrails. In cases across America, heavy traffic heightens the risk of collisions. As a longtime resident of Washington, I have driven a specific dangerous stretch of road multiple times, heading north to Whatcom County and south to Clark County, and I have noticed many dangerous conditions along this section of road.

Huge thanks to the Washington Department of Transportation for its efforts to enhance highway safety. However, it is still considered the most dangerous, indicating that safety concerns must continue to be addressed.

Which highway is one of the most dangerous in the USA?

Washington State’s I-5 freeway has the highest number of fatalities among all highways in Washington. It was considered the 3rd most dangerous road in all of America.

In 2022, there were 45 fatal crashes on I-5. It is considered the deadliest highway in Washington due to its high traffic volume and accident rate.

In Washington state, Interstate 5 is commonly referred to in Seattle. As “I-5”. In California, locals refer to it as "the 5" or "the five freeway". While it's also officially known as the Purple Heart Trail, that name is less frequently used in everyday conversation.

One reason this highway can be dangerous is that heavy traffic makes safe lane changes nearly impossible.

Other most dangerous highways?

