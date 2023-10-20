Is Eastern WA Living &#8220;Life In Plastic&#8221; For Halloween?

Is Eastern WA Living “Life In Plastic” For Halloween?

Canva/Aly

If you guessed that anything regarding this article would include, Barbie. You'd be right.

What's Eastern Washington's top selling Halloween costume for 2023?

If you guessed, Barbie... Again, you'd be right!

Aly/Canva
We have always be able to dress up as Barbie since I can remember, in fact, "Barbie" is what I say I am, if I'm not wearing a costume. How can you argue with it? Haha, Barbie can look and be anything!

With the release of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie earlier this year, it's not tough to guess that there will be no shortage of pink in the Halloween costumes this year.

 

What are some other Trending Halloween Costumes for Eastern WA?

2. A Princess

Canva/Aly
Another Halloween classic that can take different turns. Scary Princess? Zombie Princess? You pick.

3. A Dinosaur

Aly/Canva
Isn't that little dino just the sweetest, ugh my momma heart just burst of "oh look at the wittle rawr-saurus"

4. A Witch

Aly/Canva
Being a witch doesn't have be scary... You could always be "Glenda the Good Witch."

5. Spiderman

Aly/Canva
People have been dressing as Spiderman since the dawn of time (kind of like barbie) it seems like. Too bad we can't actually use the spiderweb to scale buildings and get to the next houses for candy faster. Just sayin.

Are you going to be anyone of these trending costumes?

Check out how I found out the Top 5 Eastern WA Halloween Costumes, here.

Aly/Canva
