If your Labor Day weekend felt shorter than you wanted, you're not alone. Plenty of people padded that holiday with a day or two of PTO and turned it into a real break. Claire Tobin, CEO of adventure travel company Wild Frontiers, says the smartest travelers aren't the ones hunting for cheap flights — they're the ones working the calendar months in advance, before a single vacation day gets used.

Her math is almost hard to believe. Twenty-four paid days off in 2027, planned around the right holidays, can stretch into 55 total days away from work. If you use some of these tips to get even longer time off, you'll be the envy of your entire workplace.

How the Math Actually Works

The trick is simple once you see the pattern: federal holidays already give you a free day off, and a well-placed cluster of PTO around them multiplies into a much longer stretch once weekends get folded in. Take MLK Day, for instance — one holiday plus four PTO days plus the surrounding weekends turns into nine consecutive days off. The same formula repeats for Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, and Labor Day, each one converting a single holiday into a nine-day break with the same four-day PTO investment.

July 4th, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, and Thanksgiving all follow suit. The biggest payoff comes at year's end — Christmas and New Year's, bridged together, turn four PTO days into a full ten-day stretch spanning both holidays.

Canva Canva

Worth It, If You've Got the Days

Here's the catch most people run into: not everyone has 24 PTO days sitting in their bank account to spread around like this. Five weeks of vacation time is a genuine luxury in most industries, and plenty of workers across the Wenatchee Valley have far less flexibility, whether because of healthcare shift schedules or small-business staffing.

Still, the underlying strategy scales down fine. Even a handful of PTO days, mapped intentionally around one or two of these holidays, can turn an ordinary three-day weekend into something that actually feels like a vacation. Worth penciling into the 2027 calendar now, before the good dates disappear.

Here’s how to make the most of your PTO next year by combining it with holidays:

MLK Day — January 18th + January 19th-22nd (4 days PTO) plus weekends = 9 days

Presidents Day — February 15th + February 16th-19th (4 days PTO) plus weekends = 9 days

Memorial Day — May 31st + June 1st-4th (4 days PTO) plus weekends = 9 days

Juneteenth — June 18th + June 14th-17th (4 days PTO) plus weekends = 9 days

July 4th — July 5th (observed) + July 6th-9th (4 days PTO) plus weekends = 9 days

Labor Day — September 6th + September 7th-10th (4 days PTO) plus weekends = 9 days

Columbus Day — October 11th + October 12th-15th (4 days PTO) plus weekends = 9 days

Veterans Day — November 11th + November 8th-10th, 12th (4 days PTO) plus weekends = 9 days

Thanksgiving — November 25th + November 22nd-24th, 26th (4 days PTO) plus weekends = 9 days

Christmas/New Year’s — December 25th + January 1st + December 27th-30th (4 days PTO) plus weekends = 10 days

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