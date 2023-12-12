Holiday Pet Peeves In Washington State

In a world where we can complain about just about anything, why not just be happy? Because we are human, we all have little things that make us irritable, frustrated, or just plain mad! It happens, just please do yourself a favor and sit back for a breath before you fully react. Ok, with that being said...

Washington State Pet Peeves During the Holidays:

1. We can't just "go to amazon," and pick up the gifts we ordered.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

I mean come on, there a facility closer to me than an airport, surely I can just go to the side door, you slide it through and I can be on my merry/jolly way. See how easy? But no...

2. Slow Drivers

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Do yourself and those around you a favor and just avoid the roads. Going too slow can cause a wreck and as much as you want to make it over the hills and through the woods to grandma's house, so do we.

3. Leavenworth not making America's #1 Christmassy Town.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

The town had one Job! Be America's #1 Christmas Town. We didn't even land #2. Slaps forehead. Source

I don't know who makes those lists and maybe I am super Bias, but come on, Leavenworth had One Job!

4. People from the West Side traveling to the East Side of the Cascades and not knowing how to Drive in the Snow.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Rather specific, I know but it's truth! It could be a dusting of snow of the West side of Washington and all mayhem will break loose, over here on the East side of the mountains, we have trained for snow days. Nothing short of feeling like you are on the movie Tokyo Drift and able to maneuver the snowy corners.

5. Not Being in the Christmas Spirit

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

I of all people totally get that some days we are just, "off." And that is ok! But don't be a scrooge. Invited to a holiday party but not feeling festive? Don't go! Like, think about it, you have all these happy smiley things and then a lump of coal to ruin the spirit. It's just not fun. Maybe talk to someone on why you are feeling down.

What are your Christmas Pet Peeves?

CHECK OUT SOME AMAZING CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAYS Light Up Texarkana powered by SWEPCO is in full swing! Check out all the amazing Christmas and holiday displays from our area. The winner will win $500!

Great Classic Rock Christmas Memories As you'll see, rock stars celebrate Christmas in their own rock star ways. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso